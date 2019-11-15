Cristiano Ronaldo's 55th Career Hat-trick Leads Portugal to Brink of Euro 2020 Qualification
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 9th international hat-trick as Portugal thrashed Lithuania 6-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo now has 98 career goals to his name. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Faro: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his ninth international hat-trick as Portugal moved to the brink of qualifying for Euro 2020 with a 6-0 thrashing of Lithuania in Faro on Thursday.
The reigning European champions were made to wait for qualification however as Serbia battled to a 3-2 win over Luxembourg in the other game in Group B.
Portugal sit second in the standings behind Ukraine, who have already qualified, and one point clear of Serbia, but can secure their spot at next year's finals with victory in Luxembourg on Sunday.
Ronaldo has now scored 98 international goals and will be hoping to become the second-ever player to reach 100 this weekend.
Iranian great Ali Daei holds the all-time record with 109 international strikes.
Ronaldo got Portugal underway with a seventh-minute penalty after being brought down in the area himself, before adding a fantastic second midway through the first half with a curling effort into the top corner.
Benfica midfielder Pizzi drilled in a fine third less than seven minutes into the second period.
🇵🇹 Pizzi ⚽️
🇵🇹 Gonçalo Paciência ⚽️
🇵🇹 Bernardo Silva ⚽️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PwUKUbZvJT
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) November 14, 2019
Goals from Goncalo Paciencia and Bernardo Silva made it five just after the hour mark, and Ronaldo was allowed the freedom of the Lithuanian area to complete the 55th treble of his career.
The 34-year-old Juventus forward has scored 13 goals in his last seven Portugal appearances.
He missed a golden chance to move within one of his century not long after scoring his third when totally unmarked 10 yards from goal he blazed an effort over the crossbar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Says She Has No Pressure Being a Star Kid
- Shashi Tharoor Made Indians Google ‘Recalcitrance’ After His First-ever Stand up Act
- Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage
- IAF Rafale Fighter Jet: What Makes Dassault-Made Plane So Important for India
- IQAir Health Pro 250 Review: Can You Really Put a Price on Clean Air at Home?