Cristiano Ronaldo's Birthday Wish for His Daughters Will Melt Your Heart

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared an adorable family photo to wish his daughters Eva and Mateo on their birthday.

In the snap, one can see the entire family dressed in superhero and fairytale costumes. The picture features Ronaldo, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and the kids.

In the photo, Ronaldo can be seen dressed like Aladdin, while his two sons can be seen wearing Hulk and Spiderman attires.

The birthday girls are dressed in pretty pink and purple coloured frocks. The one wearing a pink frock can be seen sporting a cutesy tiara of the same colour, making her look like a princess. The other one has done two pigtails and is looking no less than a doll.

Sharing the happy image, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo! We love you to the end of the world."

















The room where the photo has been clicked has its ceiling decorated with pink and blue balloons. One can also see some princess helium balloons in the background. Right behind them is a huge spread of toys including a significantly big slide.

A user wrote, "Happy Birthday to them!! What a lovely family" another said, "What a beautiful and happy family. Happy birthday girls, may God bless you with everything and more. Stay safe".