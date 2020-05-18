FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Drops Pregnancy Hint? Check Out Her Post

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend model Georgina Rodriguez sparked pregnancy rumours with her Instagram updates.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend model Georgina Rodriguez has sparked pregnancy rumours with her Instagram update yet again.

In the story upload, a pet cat can be seen hiding under her top as she caresses the four-legged being.

Georgina is the proud mother to daughter Alana Martina, the youngest of the Juventus star's four kids. Apart from Alana, Ronaldo is the father to Ronaldo Jr. and twins Eva Maria and Mateo. While Ronaldo has never revealed who is the mother of his firstborn, the twins came into this world through a surrogate mother.

Now, with the cat creating an illusion of a bump on the Spanish model's belly, rumours have been flying surrounding CR7's upcoming child. However, fans are not speculating over this single post. Earlier this month, the 26-year-old model had uploaded an Instagram story with the caption ‘Baby Girl' written on it. In the blurred image, Georgina was seen chewing gum while travelling in a car.

No confirmation has come from Georgina or Ronaldo on the matter. Presently, the model has been sharing lovely moments with her family on her Instagram feed.

Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez

While some posts reveal all six playing together, in other uploads the kids can be seen posing alongside Georgina.








View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on


 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on








View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on



Ever since the model got together with the football star in 2016-17, the duo has been going strong. Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with his family on May 5 and is spending 14 days in quarantine.

He is reported to start training with his Turin club from Tuesday. He returned after spending two months at his home in Madeira.

