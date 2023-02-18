Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Impossible' Assist That Rip Apart The Opposition Defence

After striking the net as many as five times in his past two appearances, Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in a different role during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Taawoun on Friday. The Portuguese superstar enthralled the home crowd with a spectacular assist in the first half of the game. Abdulrahman Ghareeb received the delivery and made no mistake to convert it, scoring the first of Al Nassr’s two goals on the victorious occasion. Ronaldo also had a major contribution in the second goal as well scored by Abdullah Madu.

‌🎥 هدف النصر الأول ⚽️ عبدالرحمن غريب #️⃣ #النصر_التعاون pic.twitter.com/AYC2qQDWdh— دوري روشن السعودي (@SPL) February 17, 2023

In the 17th minute of play, Ronaldo got possession of the ball in the midfield. After spotting a huge gap in the Al Taawoun’s backline, he delivered a curled throughball towards his teammate who was running through the left wing. The pass ripped apart the opponent’s defence and finally found Ghareeb just outside the penalty box. The Saudi international displayed good composure, providing a finishing touch to the exceptional delivery.

Al Nassr lost the lead only two minutes after the start of the second half. In the 47th minute, Al Taawoun forward Mohammed Al-Ghamdi who formerly shared the dressing room with Ronaldo during his spell with Spanish club Real Madrid netted the equaliser. When Leandre Kana scored a magnificent goal past Nawaf Al-Aqidi in the 67th minute, the visitors nearly doubled their lead. But, the goal was disallowed after a VAR review revealed that Kana was slightly offside.

It remained a close battle until Abdullah Madu gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 78th minute. Ronaldo once again led the attack and provided the final pass. Although, referee Faisal Alblwi had to take the aid of the video assistant for the second time in the match before confirming his decision in the favour of Al Nassr.

Following two impressive victories in a row, Al Nassr has climbed to the top of the Saudi Pro League standings with 40 points in 17 games. They are sharing the same points with Al Ittihad but have a superior goal difference. In their next assignment in the league, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side will square off against Damac on 25 February away from home.

