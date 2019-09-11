Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Salary is Three Times More Than Any Other Serie A Player's Wages

Cristiano Ronaldo earns almost three times more than any other footballer in the Seria A, comfortably retaining his position as the top earner in the Italian League.

The Portuguese superstar, who joined Juventus last year, takes home an eyewatering €31 million per year ($34m or approx Rs 245 crore), which is €23m ($25m) more than what the second-highest earner, fellow Juventus player Matthijs de Ligt, earns.

The teenage sensation, who made the switch from Ajax this year, earns €8m ($8.8m) per year, with an extra €4m in bonuses based on performances.

The salaries were reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport and only take into account the net pay, that is after tax is deducted by the Italian authorities.

The ‘CR7 effect’ means that salaries of footballers have gone up across the board in Italian football since his arrival has brought greater interest to Italian football. The total amount of player earnings has gone up from 1.13 billion euros in 2018/19 to 1.4 billion euros this season.

Another new arrival to Serie A – Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku – is third in the list of top earners. He receives a salary of €7.5m ($8.3m) from Inter Milan with the addition of €1.5m in bonus payments.

To put Ronaldo’s salary into some context, he makes as much as the whole squad of other top-flight Italian team Parma (31 million euros) and more than that of SPAL (30 million euros), Udinese (30 million euros) and Brescia (28 million euros).

His salary is also more than de Ligt, Lukaku, Gianluigi Donnarumma (six million euros), Diego Godin (five million euros) and Franck Ribery (four million euros) put together.

Juventus, who have won the last eight Serie A titles in a row, pay by far the most wages in total (294 million euros), followed by Inter (139 million euros), AS Roma (125 million euros), AC Milan (115 million euros) and Napoli (103 million euros).

But while Ronaldo is Serie A's highest earner, France Football's 2019 list of the highest-paid footballers puts him behind Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

The French publication reported that the Argentine takes home €130m (£117m/$144m) in total income - including salary, bonuses and advertising revenue - with former Real Madrid attacker Ronaldo earning €113m (£101m/$125m).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.