Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez Reveals the Secret of Her Perfectly-toned Body

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has finally revealed the secret behind her perfectly-toned body. The 26-year-old model has given the entire credit to her ballet sessions, which have supported her both mentally and physically.

During an interview with the Portuguese edition of Women's Health, the model opened about her life and how crazy it is to work out with the Juventus star.

Georgina accepted that in the initial days it was slightly difficult for her to train alongside Ronaldo. "Imagine having to train in the same space as the best player in the world. I was embarrassed to train with him," she said.

Speaking about the importance of ballet in her life, she said, "Ballet has shaped my body and personality. The discipline that dance demanded of me is not only reflected in my body, but also in my way of being".

Georgina has also shared a picture of the magazine cover on her Instagram timeline. Along with the snap, she wrote, "For the first time on a Portuguese magazine cover that has a lot to do with my lifestyle."



Her interview and a glimpse of her life has been out in the May-June 2020 issue of the magazine. On the other hand, Ronaldo also shared a beautiful family image as the six of them went out on a bike ride.