Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rape Accuser Quietly Drops Case Against Him in United States: Report

The rape case filed against football star Cristiano Ronaldo in the United States that made headlines across the world last year has been quietly dropped by the accuser, Bloomberg reported.

A notice of voluntary dismissal was reportedly filed in May in a Nevada State Court in Las Vegas, but the reasons for it are not clear at this time as the filing does not say whether a settlement was reached with the Portuguese superstar regarding the rape case.

The claims of rape have been denied by Ronaldo from the very beginning as he had said that he had consensual sex with the accuser, a budding model. But the woman’s lawyers had fought hard for their client against the heavyweights they were up against. Now, however, that fight seems to have ended, with the case being dropped altogether.

Just last month, it was reported that Ronaldo would soon be served summons to appear in the case. It had earlier been reported that Juventus had decided not to participate in the International Champions Cup tournament held in the United States because of the complexity of the matter and the possibility of Ronaldo being detained by officials and authorities in the country.

According to other reports in the media, the matter came to light in September 2018 when the complainant filed a civil suit against Ronaldo, accusing the athlete of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009, then paying her $375,000 in hush money.

She asked for $200,000 in damages last year and that the non-disclosure agreement, which they said she was coerced into signing by "personal reputation protection specialists hired" by Ronaldo, be voided.

Ronaldo, after the reports surfaced, took to social media to deny any wrong doing and said that whatever happened between the two was consensual.

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.