Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Furious With Virgil van Dijk's Joke on His Absence From Ballon d'Or
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro gave a scathing reply to Virgil van Dijk's joke about the Portuguese's absence from the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Virgil van Dijk was bashed by Cristiano Ronaldo's sister. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro was livid with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's joke at her brother during the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony on Tuesday. The Ballon d'Or was won by Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who beat the pair for the accolade. Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time.
However, it was van Dijk's small comment ahead of the ceremony that hogged quite a bit of the limelight and Ronaldo's sister Aveiro was enraged with the defender.
Ronaldo, who was ranked third, did not attend the ceremony in Paris, but instead went to the 2019 Gran Gala del Calcio gala in Milan to collect his 'Best Player in Serie A' award.
On his arrival at the event, van Dijk was asked if Ronaldo not being there meant he had one less rival to compete with. To this, the Liverpool star replied, "Was Cristiano Ronaldo really a rival?"
The response did not go down well with Aveiro, who took to Instagram to attack Van Dijk's response. Cristiano's sister shared a long post where she compared van Dijk's trophy haul to that of Ronaldo's.
View this post on Instagram
Acho que há pessoas a viver completamente frustradas!!! E fora da realidade... A tal humildade! Repórter: "Cristiano Ronaldo não estará cá esta noite. É menos um rival a ter em conta." Van Dijk: " É Cristiano Ronaldo realmente um rival?" Foi esta a resposta do central holandês do Liverpool, quando confrontado sobre a ausência do astro português da gala desta noite. É certo e sabido que Ronaldo não ganhará o prémio desta noite. Apesar de ter vencido importantes títulos colectivos...mas isso é outra conversa e que lá na frente iremos ver onde vai chegar a verdade sobre o futebol !!! Agora, caro Virgil, para onde tu vais, Cristiano Ronaldo já foi e já veio mil vezes . Vê lá bem, meu caro Virgil, que o Cristiano Ronaldo foi tri-campeão no país onde tu já jogas há anos e ainda não conseguiste meter a mão na "lata". O Cristiano Ronaldo até foi o melhor jogador e melhor marcador no país onde jogas Virgil. Por sinal, era até bem mais jovem que tu. Depois, caro Virgil, o Cristiano Ronaldo foi para outras paragens e tornou-se no maior jogador da história de um clubezito. Real Madrid, diz-te algo Virgil? É possível que sim, porque esse clube, com esse tal Cristiano até te derrotaram na final de uma tal de Champions League. Dessas, já o Ronaldo tem 5, Virgil. E esse tal Ronaldo e companheiros, com as quinas ao peito, esmagaram a tua "laranja" numa final. Foi duro, Virgil? Temos pena. E, caro Virgil, numa das épocas menos conseguidas da sua carreira, o Cristiano Ronaldo ainda venceu mais títulos que tu. Impressionante, não é? Agora, Virgil, vai vencer títulos daqueles que realmente contam e depois falamos. Quando tiveres uma mão cheia deles, dos realmente importantes, talvez te possas sentar à mesa com o Cristiano. Ou como se diz na nossa terra, cresce e aparece! E para mim @cristiano és e serás para sempre o melhor jogador do mundo!!! E quem não gosta que ponha na roda do prato !!!😂❤️❤️❤️( como se diz na nossa terra ,pequenina para muitos ) mas de onde saiu o melhor de todos os tempos...#assinoembaixoluisfaria #cr7n1 #Eotrabalhocontinua #respostastánahistoriaenomuseu #orgulhodomeurei #Deusnocomando
According to the UK Express, the post, which was originally written in Portuguese, read, "Now, dear Virgil, where you are going, Cristiano Ronaldo has gone and has come a thousand times.
"Cristiano Ronaldo was a tri-champion in the country where you have been playing for years and you still haven't got your hand in the can. Cristiano Ronaldo was even the best player and best scorer in the country where you play Virgil. By the way, I was even younger than you."
She further went on stating that Cristiano Ronaldo went to other places and became the "greatest player in the history of a clubezito. Real Madrid, tell you something Virgil? Maybe so, because this club, with this Cristiano guy, even beat you in the Champions League final. Of these (Ballon d'Ors), Ronaldo already has five, Virgil."
The report further mentioned her as writing, "And, dear Virgil, in one of the least successful times of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has won even more titles than you. Awesome, isn't it?"
Ronaldo's sister continued, "Now Virgil will win titles from those who really count and then we'll talk. It's for me, Cristiano you are and you will always be the best player in the world!!!"
