Cristiano Ronaldo's Step-over Has Latest Victim as Juventus Star Scores 701st Goal | Watch

Rome: After all these years — and all those goals — Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark step-over move remains as effective as ever.

The latest victim was Bologna defender Mattia Bani, who was fooled by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for Juventus' opening goal in a 2-1 win Saturday.

After taking an unintended assist from another defender, Ronaldo quickly got by Bani with an abbreviated version of his most famous trick, then unleashed a long, bouncing shot into the near corner.

What makes a winner is the drive to keep winning. Fans: CR700 After the match, Ronaldo: I am now CR701 pic.twitter.com/60Qlv34QVT — C H I N K O ➖ G R A N D P A (Ph.D *affidavit*) (@newjist) October 20, 2019

While Bani was left wondering what happened, Ronaldo was rushing toward the corner flag, dropping to his knees in a sliding celebration. The celebrations didn't last long, however, as Bologna quickly equalized with an almost-as-impressive goal from Danilo, who half-volleyed past Gianluigi Buffon to finish off a slick team effort. Miralem Pjanic won it for Juventus after the break, taking advantage of several failed clearances to score from the edge of the area. "We are playing very well with this new 4-3-1-2 formation, the team is enjoying its football," Pjanic said. "We just need to kill games off earlier so that we're not under pressure at the end." Ronaldo could have scored a couple more but for excellent saves from Lukasz Skorupski. Buffon then preserved the advantage in stoppage time with a difficult stop on a bicycle-kick from Federico Santander, who had hit the crossbar with his first effort. Juventus moved four points ahead of second-place Inter Milan, which visits Sassuolo on Sunday.

Before kickoff, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli presented Ronaldo with a shirt to commemorate his 700th goal as a professional, which was earned with Portugal during the international break.

Ronaldo's latest goal — his 701st — was also his third in his last four Serie A matches and the 25th of his Italian league career.

