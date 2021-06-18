CRO vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Czech Republic: After suffering a 0-1 loss at the hands of England in their UEFA European Championship 2020 tournament opener, Croatia will hope for a better result when they play host to the Czech Republic on matchday 2. The Ground D encounter will take place at the Hampden Park Stadium on Friday and is slated to start at 09:30 pm (IST).

The Czech Republic are leading their Group following their thumping 2-0 win over Scotland on Monday. On the other hand, Croatia are yet to open their account in the event. They are placed at the third spot above Scotland.

Croatia have won two out of the three games they have played against the Czech Republic while one match ended in a draw. They last met in the 2016 European Champions and both teams shared the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 tie.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between Croatia and Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

CRO vs CZR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the CRO vs CZR match in India.

CRO vs CZR Live Streaming

The match between CRO vs CZR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

CRO vs CZR Match Details

The match between CRO vs CZR will be played on Friday, June 18, at the Hampden Park Stadium. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

CRO vs CZR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Luka Modric

Vice-Captain: Patrik Schick

CRO vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livaković

Defenders: Ondřej Čelůstka, Joško Gvardiol, Šime Vrsaljko, Vladimír Coufal

Midfielders: Andrej Kramarić, Vladimír Darida, Jakub Jankto, Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić

Forwards: Patrik Schick

Croatia vs Czech Republic probable XI:

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livaković; Šime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Joško Gvardiol; Luka Modrić, Marcelo Brozović, Mateo Kovačić; Andrej Kramarić, Ante Rebić, Ivan Perisic

The Czech Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Tomáš Vaclík; Vladimír Coufal, Ondřej Čelůstka, Tomáš Kalas, Jan Bořil; Alex Král, Tomáš Souček; Lukáš Masopust, Vladimír Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

