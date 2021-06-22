CRO vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 Group D match between Croatia vs Scotland: Croatia and Scotland will be pushing for qualification to the knockout stages of the European Championships when they face off in a crucial Group D match on Wednesday, at the Hampden Park in Glasgow. The fate of all four teams in Group D is set to be decided tonight, as group toppers Czech Republic clash against second placed England in London. Both Croatia and Scotland have just one point on board and need to be at their best to secure qualification to the knockouts and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

The CRO vs SCO match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

Euro 2020 Croatia vs Scotland: Team News, Injury Update

Borna Barisic remains the only injury concern for head coach Zlatko Dalic.

Meanwhile, Steve Clarke’s side will miss the services of Billy Gilmour, as he tested positive for the coronavirus.

CRO vs SCO Telecast

The match between CRO vs SCO will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network (SPN).

CRO vs SCO Live Streaming

The game will be available to live stream on SonyLIV in India.

CRO vs SCO Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 24 at the Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland. The game will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST.

CRO vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ante Rebic

Vice-Captain: Che Adams

Goalkeeper: Domink Livakovic

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Andrew Robertson, Sime Vrsaljko

Midfielders: Ivan Perisic, John McGinn, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Scott McTominay

Strikers: Che Adams, Ante Rebic

CRO vs SCO Probable XIs

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric

Scotland: David Marshall; Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O’Donnell, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Andrew Robertson; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

