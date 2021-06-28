CRO vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Spain: Croatia will take on Spain in the Round of 16 in the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020 on Monday in Copenhagen. There is an old saying that the best teams grow into a tournament and Spain will hope that hold as they travel to Denmark. Luis Enrique’s Spain had a mediocre run on the field against Sweden and Poland as they played out two back to back draw. After that, they registered their performance in the Euro 2020 as they hammered Slovakia 5-0.

On the other hand, Zlatko Dalić’s Croatia created very few and far chances in their 0-1 defeat to England. And they followed this pattern in their 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic, before roaring back to form to reach the last 16 by registering a comprehensive win over Scotland.

Ahead of the round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match between Croatia and Spain; here is everything you need to know:

CRO vs SPN Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the CRO vs SPN match in India.

CRO vs SPN Live Streaming

The match between CRO vs SPN is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

CRO vs SPN Match Details

The match between CRO vs SPN will be played on Monday, June 28, at the Parken Stadium in Denmark. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

CRO vs SPN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Gerard Moreno

Vice-Captain: Pedri

CRO vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Koke, Pedri, Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric

Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Ante Rebic

Croatia vs Spain probable XI:

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic

Spain Predicted Starting Line-up: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata

