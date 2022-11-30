Croatia vs Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Belgium’s 13-game unbeaten run across World Cup group stage games, came to an end after a shocking by Morocco 2-0 on Sunday. The defeat proved to be a deadly blow for Roberto Martinez’s men as they are currently placed in the third position in Group F in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, Belgium got the better of Canada 1-0. Michy Batshuayi had scored the solitary goal of the game to earn a crucial win for Belgium.

Belgium will now have to defeat Croatia on Thursday to stay alive in the Qatar World Cup. Belgium’s do-or-die contest against Croatia will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Meanwhile, Croatia have so far managed to remain unbeaten at the Qatar World Cup after playing their first two matches. A draw against Belgium will be enough for last edition’s runners-up to reach the round of 16 this time. Zlatko Dalic’s men will head into the fixture after thrashing Canada 4-1.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium; here is everything you need to know:

Croatia vs Belgium Telecast

Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels have the broadcasting right for Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

Croatia vs Belgium Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Croatia vs Belgium Match Details

The Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Thursday, December 1, at 8:30 pm IST.

Croatia vs Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Luka Modric

Suggested Playing XI for Croatia vs Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Thomas Meunier, Josip Juranovic, Borna Sosa, Dejan Lovern

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne

Striker: Michy Batshuayi

Croatia vs Belgium Possible Starting XI:

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovern, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Dries Mertens, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi

