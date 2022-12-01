Croatia vs Belgium Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage

Belgium are in a tough spot at the moment after losing their last game against Morocco. Walid Regragui’s men dominated proceedings and made their presence felt. All of this pressure finally paid off when Romain Saiss opened the scoring in the 73rd minute. Zakaria Aboukhlal then sealed the deal for his team with a goal late into stoppage time.

Roberto Martinez’s men have been far from convincing this campaign and some would even call them lucky to come out with three points in their opening group game against Canada, when Alphonso Davies missed a penalty.

On the flip side this Croatian team enjoyed a great time in their last encounter against Canada. Despite going a goal down early in the game, Luka Modric and Co stepped up to the plate and eventually came out victorious with a 4-1 score line on the day.

Andrej Kramaric got them underway in the 36th minute and doubled his tally of the day in the 70th minute. He was assisted by two goals from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer.

This group is still wide open and a victory for Belgium is a must. It will be interesting to see both these powerhouses take on each other in a bid to reach the next stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia vs Belgium be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will take place on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Belgium be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Belgium begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Belgium vs Canada Possible Starting XI:

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Castagne, Kevin De Bruyne, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic , Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic , Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic

