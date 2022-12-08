Croatia vs Brazil: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Croatia had to come back from behind to defeat a spirited Japan team in the Round of 16 fixtures. Daizen Maeda opened the scoring for Japan in 43 minutes. The Croatians were quick to reply in the second half with a beautifully directed header by Ivan Perisic in the 55th minute.

Luka Modric and Co held firm as they clinched the pivotal tie in penalties. Dominik Livaković was the hero of the night as he stopped three penalties.

The Brazilians on the other hand breezed past South Korea in the Round of 16.

Brazil already put four goals past this Korean side in the first half. Neymar also made his return to the squad after missing the previous two games due to a sprained ankle. The Selecao look like a menacing side this campaign, with some beautiful goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

With a spot in the semifinals up for grabs, both teams will be looking to leave everything on the pitch in pursuit of victory.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil, here is everything that you need to know.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil will take place on December 9, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Brazil begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Brazil will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Croatia vs Brazil Possible Starting XI:

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: D Livakovic, J Juranovic, D Lovren, Gvardiol, B Sosa, M Brozovic, L Modric, M Kovacic; A Kramaric, B Petkovic, I Perisic

Brazil Starting Line-up: Alisson, E Militao, Marquinhos, T Silva, A Sandro, Casemiro, L Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius, Richarlison

