Croatia vs Canada Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Croatia vs Canada, FIFA World Cup, November 27

Croatia will have their task cut out when they take on Canada in their Group F encounter on November 27. Finalists of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia played out a goalless draw in their opening fixture against Morocco. Croatia is in a tough situation as they will have to collect maximum points on Sunday if they are to have any realistic chance of making it to the knockout rounds. Their last match will be against Belgium which will be their toughest match of the group. So this is virtually a do-or-die match for Croatia.

This World Cup is also the last chance for Croatia’s golden generation to win a major trophy. The likes of Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric will be up for the challenge against Canada.

Meanwhile, Canada will take heart from their decent performance against a star-studded Belgium side. They will have to be at the top of their game against Croatia if they want to harbour last-16 ambitions.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the riveting FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada will be played on November 27.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada will begin at 9:30 pm IST, on November 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada?

The FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada?

The FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Canada will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Croatia vs Canada Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ivan Perisic

Vice-Captain: Luka Modric

Suggested Playing XI for Croatia vs Canada Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Dominik Livakovic

DEF: Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Richie Laryea, Alistair Johnston

MID: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Atiba Hutchinson

ST: Ivan Perisic, Jonathan David

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Canada: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Davies; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Larin; David

Read all the Latest Sports News here