Croatia vs Denmark Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After securing two back-to-back wins at the UEFA Nations League, Croatia will aim to carry forward their unbeaten run. The World Cup runners-up, in their next fixture, will be up against Denmark on Friday. The match between Croatia and Denmark will be played at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb.

Croatia will come into the fixture after claiming a brilliant 0-1 win against World Champions France. Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric scored the solitary goal of the match in fifth minute. Zlatko Dalic’s men have so far secured two wins and one draw in the UEFA Nations League.

Denmark, on the other hand, clinched a convincing 2-0 win against Austria in their last match. Denmark, with nine points from four matches, currently find themselves at the top spot in the group.

Ahead of Friday’s UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Denmark; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Denmark will be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Denmark will take place on September 23, Friday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match Croatia vs Denmark be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Denmark will be played at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match Croatia vs Denmark begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Denmark will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Denmark match?

Croatia vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match?

Croatia vs Denmark match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Croatia vs Denmark Possible Starting XI:

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livkovic, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Mario Pasalic

Denmark Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Rasmus Kristensen, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Thomas Delaney, Andreas Skov Olsen, Martin Braithwaite, Christian Eriksen

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here