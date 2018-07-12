GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Croatia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 SF, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | July 12, 2018, 2:28 AM IST
11 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Luzhniki Stadium

Semifinal -

CroatiaCroatia
130
2 - 1
EnglandEngland
60
Latest update: Croatia beat England 2-1 in extra time after Mario Mandzukic scored in the second half of extra time.

Catch all the latest updates from the semi-final between Croatia and England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog.
Jul 12, 2018 2:10 am (IST)

Croatia have bettered their performance from 1998 and will be playing their first ever final on Sunday against France. 

Jul 12, 2018 2:07 am (IST)

Full time (AET) Croatia - 2 England - 1 

Jul 12, 2018 2:07 am (IST)

England with a free-kick as the last move of the game. This needs to be an ace from Rashford. 

Jul 12, 2018 2:06 am (IST)

Perisic romps down the left. Crosses. Pickford claims and launches long but can’t find anyone.

Jul 12, 2018 2:05 am (IST)

Maguire hoists it forward to Kane after Dele Alli and Rakitic have completed squabbling. Kane has hardly seen much of the ball today and Subasic has been untested majorly today. 

Jul 12, 2018 2:03 am (IST)

Croatia triangulate nicely down the right. Suddenly Kramaric is romping into the box! He’s got Perisic free in the middle, but decides to go for the top right. He only ripples the side netting. There will be four minutes of added time. That has lifted the English fans at least. 

Jul 12, 2018 2:01 am (IST)

England with 10 players now, have a free-kick which Rashford takes. It comes off Lovren but the ref calls for a goal-kick. Croatia are now taking off Modric for Milan Badelj comes on for the last few minutes. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:59 am (IST)

Croatia play the corner short and Brozovic tries his luck from range. Pickford is behind that and covers it from Vida. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:58 am (IST)

Trippier also has a case of cramps and he needs to go off. England are down to ten men for now, 

Jul 12, 2018 1:58 am (IST)

Now Mario Mandzukic is coming off and Corluka the veteran defender is coming on with 5 minutes left. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:57 am (IST)

Pivaric on the left wing hogs the ball for a bit before playing it to Modric who is calm in possession. Mandzukic is down again. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:55 am (IST)

England look to respond as Rashford on the left sends it in but Croatia clear comfortably and Modric sends it further out towards the England penalty box with no intention of chasing it. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:54 am (IST)

Croatia have 10 minutes to survive this and reach their first ever final as Davor Suker, the hero of 1998 watches on. England are bringing on Jamie Vardy for Kyle Walker. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:52 am (IST)

GOAL: Mandzukic pounces and put Croatia in the lead in the second half of extra time. Croatia lead England 2-1. The ball in is not dealt with well and then Perisic heads back in towards the danger area where Mandzukic pounces and scores.

Jul 12, 2018 1:51 am (IST)

Croatia are hogging the ball in the early stages of this final period. Perisic, who has been excellent tonight, works his way down the left and wins a corner which is played shot. England are caught napping but the shot is off targert

Jul 12, 2018 1:48 am (IST)

Here we go with another 15 minutes of action. Expect the game to be slowed down for a fair bit of that.

Jul 12, 2018 1:45 am (IST)

End of the first period of extra time. It's still 1-1. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:45 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Alli is asking the ref why  he wasn't given a foul earlier when brought down while going for a Kane through ball. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:44 am (IST)

Perisic again from the left, cuts it back at speed for Madzukic but Pickford is strong and comes out and clears that while crashing with the striker. Mandzukic now needs attention. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:43 am (IST)

After some minutes of playing at walking pace, Croatia come out of defense and Perisic cuts it back for Kramaric but the shot is blocked. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:40 am (IST)

Rose has been dangerous since his introduction. He makes good ground down the left, and his fizzing cross is well dealt with by Lovren, once again.

Jul 12, 2018 1:40 am (IST)

Maguire with a strong run through the middle before he finds Rose out on the left. The cross in cleared and Croatia can breathe. England looking the fresher side at the moment. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:38 am (IST)

Modric with a rare moment of uncertainty, gives the ball away and England look to counter but Modric comes back to stop that. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:37 am (IST)

Croatia taking off Ante Rebic and Andrej Kramaric is coming on. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:37 am (IST)

Jul 12, 2018 1:37 am (IST)

Trippier looks for Lingard down the line but Vida has that covered and looks to find Rakitic on the line.

Jul 12, 2018 1:35 am (IST)

Goal Line Clearance! Stones unmarked in the box heads goalwards from the corner but Vrsaljko is on the line and clears with his head. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:35 am (IST)

Rose goes haring down the left and keeps a couple of defenders busy after failing to pick the pass before to Rashford. The ball comes out to Dier who hammers it but gets a corner. 

Jul 12, 2018 1:35 am (IST)

Jul 12, 2018 1:33 am (IST)

Rose is brought down by Rebic as England look to breakaway after stealing the ball in the centre of the park. Trippier's delivery for Maguire leads to a Croatian goal kick 

Croatia's Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren and Josip Pivaric celebrate after winning the penalty shootout

Preview: England are dreaming of a first World Cup final since 1966 but first they must come through Wednesday's semi-final at the Luzhniki Stadium against Croatia in what looks like their toughest test yet in Russia. Excitement has reached fever-pitch levels back in England, with Gareth Southgate's young team making it to the last four of a major tournament for the first time since Euro '96, and for the first time at a World Cup since Italy in 1990. Both of those runs ended in defeats on penalties, but there is a belief that something could be different this time. England have already won a shootout in Russia, against Colombia in the last 16. And a young, likeable side with an eminently sensible and humble manager in Southgate have captured the hearts of a nation. Can Southgate now become the first manager to win a World Cup semi-final with England on foreign soil as he bids ultimately to match the achievement of Alf Ramsey's side? "We were not certain what this team might be capable of," Southgate admitted to ITV, mindful of England's many recent failures. They had won just one knockout match at a major tournament in 16 years before coming to Russia, a 1-0 victory against Ecuador at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. "We believed in its potential, and I think the games that we've prepared for, we had belief we would win, but there is still pressure in all of those matches, so I'm really pleased with how the team have emerged and developed." Southgate has been just the voice of reason England have needed to prevent anyone from getting too carried away. For all of the hype around England, they have yet to come up against one of the really big guns at the World Cup. They beat Tunisia in their tournament opener thanks to a late Harry Kane goal, brushed aside a poor Panama, edged out Colombia on penalties and easily beat Sweden in the quarter-finals. Their one defeat came against Belgium in their final group game, in a match between two essentially reserve sides. The challenge posed by Croatia is likely to be more demanding, especially as Zlatko Dalic's side features one of the best midfield pairings around, in Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic. Real Madrid playmaker Modric, who was at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in his career at the same time a young Kane was starting out, has been a particular inspiration. The captain was the man of the match again in the penalty shootout win over Russia in Sochi at the weekend. That allowed Croatia to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 1998 World Cup in France, which was their first as an independent nation. For a country with a population of little more than four million, making it all the way to the final would be a remarkable achievement. "There is still a lot to play. England is also one of the favourites to win the World Cup and you need to respect that. But we have nothing to lose, we will enjoy this game, and hopefully we can write history," said defender Dejan Lovren, of Premier League side Liverpool. Since 1998, Croatia have endured disappointments at major tournaments themselves, notably losing on penalties to Turkey in the Euro 2008 quarter-finals. But there is less pressure on them now. "The biggest pressure came against Denmark in the round of 16 (which also went to extra-time and a penalty shootout). We feel much easier at this point," said striker Mario Mandzukic. The fact that Croatia have had to play so much football could perhaps give England an edge, all the more so given the injury problems faced by Dalic. Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic soldiered on against Russia despite hurting a hamstring, while right-back Sime Vrsaljko is expected to miss the game. However, Southgate refuses to accept the idea that England will be significantly fresher. "Any team in a World Cup semi-final is going to find the energy and going to find the motivation. So we won't win the game just because Croatia had half an hour more football than us three days ago. We've got to win because we play better.
