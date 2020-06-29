CRY vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Crystal Palace vs Burnley Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Crystal Palace will welcome Burnley to Selhurst Park on Tuesday, June 30, in the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture. In their last outing, Crystal Palace were thrashed by Premier League champions Liverpool 4-0 whereas Burnley defeated Watford 1-0. Burnley, who have only lost one of the last nine league matches, will look to continue their form in the away fixture. The Premier League Crystal Palace vs Burnley match will kick off at 12:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Crystal Palace will once again be without James Tomkins, Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp as they step onto the turf. Meanwhile, the match fitness results are awaited for Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady won't travel with Burnley's squad.

Captain: Cahill

Vice-Captain: Kouyate

Goalkeeper: Hennessey

Defenders: Ward, Cahill, Tarkowski, Van Aanholt,

Midfielders: Townsend, Kouyate, Westwood, McArthur

Strikers: Rodriguez, Ayew

Crystal Palace probable lineup vs Burnley: Hennessey; Ward, Cahill, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Meyer; Ayew

Burnley probable Playing XI vs Crystal Palace: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Vydra