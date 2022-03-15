CRY vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City: Crystal Palace will face champions Manchester City on Tuesday at Selhurst Park in a Premier League clash. Pep Guardiola’s men will try to open a six-point gap from second-placed Liverpool in the EPL table by winning this fixture.

Manchester City have lost just three games this season with their only defeat on the road coming against Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 during the opening weekend. The Sky Blues enter this contest after confirming their spot in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League by defeating Sporting Lisbon in the last-16 on 5-0 aggregate. In their most recent domestic match, they hammered Manchester United 4-1 on March 6 at Etihad Stadium.

In their last three games, Crystal Palace are unbeaten and will look to carry that momentum forward here. Palace have won two games on the road while playing a 1-1 stalemate with Burnley on their home turf last time out.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Crystal Palace and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

CRY vs MCI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

CRY vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

CRY vs MCI Match Details

The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will be played on Tuesday, March 15, at Selhurst Park Stadium. The game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will start at 1:30 am (IST).

CRY vs MCI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Wilfred Zaha

CRY vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Stones, Laporte, Guehi, Mitchell

Midfielders: Gallagher, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne

Strikers: Foden, Zaha

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Zaha

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

