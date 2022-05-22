CRY vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the EPL 2021-22 CRY vs MUN Match, May 22, Selhurst Park Stadium, London, 8:30 pm IST

CRY vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the EPL 2021-22 match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United: For Manchester United, this current season has simply been a disappointing one. From enduring a Champions League exit to failing to pull off a top-four finish in English Premier League, Ralf Rangnick’s men had to suffer a lot. Now, Manchester United will be hoping to retain their sixth spot in the EPL standings and in order to achieve it they will need to claim the full three points against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils will be taking on Crystal Palace on Sunday (May 22) in their final game of the current season of the English Premier League.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, come into the fixture after enduring a 3-2 defeat against Everton in their last Premier League encounter.

Ahead of the match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, here is everything you need to know:

CRY vs MUN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match.

CRY vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CRY vs MUN Match Details

The CRY vs MUN match will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium, London, on Saturday, May 22, at 8:30 pm IST.

CRY vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes,

Suggested Playing XI for CRY vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Defenders: Nathaniel Clyne, Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Jeffrey Schlupp, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-up: Jack Butland, Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Eberechi Eze, Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfred Zaha

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Elanga, Juan Mata,Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo

