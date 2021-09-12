CRY vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur: Three matches, three wins, nine points on the board and Tottenham Hotspur are off to a perfect start this season. The introduction of Nuno Santo as the new manager has got Spurs on cloud nine and with the international break finally coming to an end, Spurs face 14th ranked Crystal Palace, who have drawn two matches and lost one in the three fixtures played in the Premier League so far. Spurs are also the only Premier League team to have not conceded a goal in the three fixtures played so far, which only goes to show how good of a job Santo has done so far. With the return of Harry Kane in the Spurs squad, Santo will aim to form an attacking line-up in order to secure the three points. The star striker will be present for the clash against The Eagles as Spurs will be gunning for another three points. It’s an exciting clash and fans here can check the CRY vs TOT Dream 11 and Predicted XI as well.

CRY vs TOT Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

CRY vs TOT Live Streaming

The match between CRY vs TOT is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

CRY vs TOT Match Details

The match between CRY vs TOT will be played on Saturday, September 11, at Selhurst Park. The game will start at 5:00 PM (IST).

CRY vs TOT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Wilfried Zaha

CRY vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Japhet Tanganga, Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Davinson Sanchez

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Conor Gallagher, Harry Winks

Strikers: Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur probable XI:

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita (GK), Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward, James McArthur, Cheikhou Kouyate, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris (GK), Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

