FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Crystal Palace Chefs to Cook 900 Meals a Week for NHS Doctors and Nurses, Vulnerable People

Image credit: Getty Images.

Image credit: Getty Images.

Crystal Palace's chefs will cook 900 meals a week for frontline healthcare workers in NHS, elderly and vulnerable people forced to stay at home, impoverished families and the homeless.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Share this:

London: Crystal Palace's chefs will cook 900 meals a week for frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable families in south London during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The food will be delivered to doctors and nurses in the National Health Service (NHS), elderly and vulnerable people forced to stay at home, impoverished families and the homeless.

Palace are working in partnership with City Harvest London, a food surplus redistribution charity. The club said they are funding all costs for ingredients, meal preparation and packaging while the charity covers delivery expenses.

"We are delighted that the club has asked us to help deliver this initiative along with City Harvest to provide meals to heroic NHS staff working on the frontline and to the most vulnerable members of our communities," Palace for Life Foundation CEO Mike Summers said in a statement.

"It is in keeping with the club's mission to be a force for good in South London."

Palace said the service would continue for "as long as possible and practical". The United Kingdom's lockdown measures are in place until at least May 7.

Professional football in England has been suspended indefinitely because of the flu-like coronavirus which has caused more than 20,700 deaths in the UK.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres