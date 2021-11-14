Crystal Palace Midfielder Conor Gallagher Earns England Call-up, Five Players Drop Out

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has been rewarded for his Premier League performances this season with a maiden England call-up ahead of their final World Cup qualifying game against San Marino, the team announced on Sunday.

Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, has been Palace’s standout performer this season with four goals and two assists to help the London club climb to 10th in the standings.

“I’m really happy and excited to be called up to the senior squad. I’m determined to make the most of the experience and know I have a lot of hard work to do," said 21-year-old Gallagher, who has 36 caps with England’s youth teams.

“I’d like to thank everyone that has helped me in my career so far and I’ll do my best to make them proud."

England said Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish have returned to their respective clubs for assessment on their injuries while Raheem Sterling will not travel to San Marino due to a personal matter.

Mason Mount and Luke Shaw, who were both called up, will not be travelling either as they recover from a dental surgery and concussion, respectively.

England are top of Group I and need only a point from their final game on Monday to guarantee automatic qualification for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

