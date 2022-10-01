Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chelsea’s new manager Graham Potter will finally take charge of the Blues on Saturday, October 1, as they travel to Selhurst Park for a London derby against rivals Crystal Palace. As things stand, Chelsea are placed seventh in the table, while the Eagles are struggling in the sixteenth position.

Patrick Vieira and Crystal palace will be on the hunt for just their second win in the league. Hovering just two points above the relegation zone, Vieira would want to get a few crucial wins under his belt. The next few matches will not be a cakewalk as they face Chelsea, Leeds, and Leicester in a span of two weeks. The Eagles have conceded goals in each of their three top-flight home games so far this term and their defensive frailties are out in the open.

ALSO READ| 36th National Games: Triathlon Swimming Moved From Sabarmati River to IIT Gandhinagar

Chelsea and their new boss will be looking to take advantage of the Palace’s defensive problems on Saturday. In the first match of Potter at the helm of things, the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

Ace midfielder N’Golo Kante has returned to training following a thigh injury, but Potter has admitted that the Frenchman is not yet ready for a competitive return, nor is their first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy.

With both teams not in the best of conditions and desperate for a win, the fixture seems to be an enthralling one. Let’s wait and watch who comes out on top!

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea will be played on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea will be played at Selhurst Park in London.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PremierLeague 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea?

The PremierLeague 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

<b>Latest Sports News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>