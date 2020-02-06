Current Barcelona Coach Quique Setien Refuses to Be Dragged into Lionel Messi-Eric Abidal Controversy
Barcelona star forward Lionel Messi and sporting director Eric Abidal have been involved in a controversy over the exit of previous coach Ernesto Valverde.
Lionel Messi, Quique Setien and Eric Abidal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona: Barcelona coach Quique Setien said on Wednesday he would not comment on the controversy between forward Lionel Messi and sporting director Eric Abidal.
Messi hit back at Abidal on Tuesday after the Frenchman had earlier blamed slackness in the dressing room for the departure of recently-fired boss Ernesto Valverde.
In an interview with Spanish newspaper Sport Abidal said under Valverde, who was fired in mid-January, many players had been unhappy, had not worked hard enough and had not communicated properly.
"I'm not going to get into Messi's life, or anyone's life," said Setien, who replaced Valverde.
"What interests me is football, everything else are situations that I will not be able to control therefore I do not sweat on it," the 61-year-old added.
Setien denied he had spoken individually to the Argentina attacker about the incident but said it had been briefly discussed in a training session by the squad.
Messi signed his last contract extension in 2017, with his current deal running through to next year but reportedly containing a clause that could allow him to quit Barcelona in June.
The former Real Betis boss said Messi's behaviour remained the same despite the falling out with Abidal.
"I have seen him smiling, I have seen him looking happy, he loves to come to training, he loves to be here and I have seen him just like he was yesterday or the day before yesterday," Setien said.
Setien said his only focus was Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter-final tie at Athletic Bilbao.
"The importance of tomorrow's match, the obligation we have is to focus totally and absolutely on the match," Setien said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House During Her Absence
- Amul's 'Homecoming Snack' Ad on Coronavirus Outbreak Triggers Twitter Debate
- When Kartik Aaryan Introduced His Girlfriend as 'Cousin'
- Ranji Trophy Wrap | Bowlers Set Up Punjab Win, Double Ton for Harpreet Singh