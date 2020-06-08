Cyclone Amphan May Not Be in News Anymore: Sunil Chhetri Urges to Help Those Who Have Lost

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Monday urged people who can to come out and support those who have lost a lot during Super Cyclone Amphan which lashed West Bengal last month.

"Cyclone Amphan may not be in the news anymore, but the trail of devastation it has left is a long one," Sunil Chhetri said in a tweet from his Twitter handle.

"Have come across so many people who are dreading the thought of rebuilding their lives and livelihoods and some of those conversations have been gut-wrenching.





"Just want to say that it would be great if all of us those who have, can reach out and give to those who have lost. There are a lot of people and organisations doing some good work to help. Make an informed choice and help in whatever way -- big or small. It all counts," said the iconic India striker who now plays for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC but has spent a lot of time in Kolkata playing for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.



The cyclone left scores of people dead and devastated in various coastal cities and towns after it made landfall on May 20, lashing the area with ferocious wind and rain.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has also pledged to extend support to West Bengal Chief Ministers Relief Fund among other initiatives.

Meanwhile, Chhetri is on the verge of adding another feather to his already illustrious cap as he is set to complete 15 years on the international arena this week.

The official handle of Indian football team acknowledged Chhetri's feat and dedicated a post to him on popular social media platform Twitter. They also started a hashtag -- #15YearsOfSC11.

Their post read: "Captain Marvel @chetrisunil11 completes 15 glorious years in International football this week. Join us as we bring to you some unseen stories of the Blue Tigers legend and a lot more in the coming days. #IndianFootball #BackTheBlues."

