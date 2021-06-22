CZE vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and England: In the final clash of Group D, Czech Republic take on England live from the Wembley Stadium on June 23 from 12:30 AM IST onwards. The two sides are currently in the top positions in the group and a win is a must in order to secure a place in the last 16 as Croatia are not yet finished with the Euros despite sitting in the group with just 1 point.

If Croatia are able to beat Scotland by scoring more than two goals without conceding, the 2018 World Cup runners-up could secure a spot in the last 16 and overtake both England and Czech Republic. England hampered their chances by walking away with a point against Scotland in a scoreless draw.

Czech Republic have looked dangerous on the counter attack and their star striker, Peter Schick will be on the look out to score a few more worldies. England coach Gareth Southagate is being heavily criticised for failing to bring creativity to the table as the likes of Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been on the bench for most of the Euros. It will be an exciting clash to determine which finished on top of the table.

CZE vs ENG Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the CZE vs ENG match in India.

CZE vs ENG Live Streaming

The match between CZE vs ENG is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

CZE vs ENG Match Details

The match between CZE vs ENG will be played on Wednesday, June 23, at the Wembley Stadium in London. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

CZE vs ENG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-Captain: Peter Schick

CZE vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ondrej Celustka, John Stones, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Tomas Soucek, Jack Grealish

Strikers: Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Peter Schick

Czech Republic vs England probable XI:

Czech Republic Predicted Starting line-up: Tomas Vaclik, Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes, Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Dardia, Jakub Jankto, Peter Schick

England Predicted Starting line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Phillips, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

