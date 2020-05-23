Czech Republic Champions Slavia Prague Cleared to Play After Coronavirus Scare

Reigning Czech champions and current league leaders Slavia Prague have resumed training after testing negative for Covid-19 following a virus scare, Slavia chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik said Friday.

"Slavia players and staff had a negative Covid-19 test and they will resume training from 1600 GMT (Friday) with consent from the public health officers," Tvrdik tweeted.

Slavia put their players and staff under a special regime after a player tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

They are due to face Mlada Boleslav next Tuesday as the Czech top-flight First League, suspended since mid-March, resumes on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the League Football Association (LFA) said it had tested 1,442 players from the top two divisions, with two testing positive -- one from Slavia and the other from their next opponents Boleslav.

Boleslav have also returned to training and even played two friendly games on Wednesday.

Slavia Prague are eight points clear of second-placed Viktoria Plzen in the First League. Boleslav are fifth, trailing Slavia by 21 points.