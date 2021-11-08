Czech Republic Manager Jaroslav Silhavy to Miss Estonia Qualifier Due to Covid-19

Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy will miss their final World Cup 2022 qualifier at home to Estonia on Nov. 16 after testing positive for COVID-19, the Czech FA said on Monday.

Silhavy’s assistant Jiri Chytry will stand in, it added.

The Czechs are level on 11 points with Wales in Group E but sit in second place behind leaders Belgium, who have 16, on goal difference albeit having played a game more.

The top team qualify for the finals in Qatar while the second-placed side go into the playoffs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.