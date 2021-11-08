Czech Republic Manager Jaroslav Silhavy to Miss Estonia Qualifier Due to Covid-19

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss their final World Cup 2022 qualifier at home to Estonia.

Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy will miss their final World Cup 2022 qualifier at home to Estonia on Nov. 16 after testing positive for COVID-19, the Czech FA said on Monday.

Silhavy’s assistant Jiri Chytry will stand in, it added.

The Czechs are level on 11 points with Wales in Group E but sit in second place behind leaders Belgium, who have 16, on goal difference albeit having played a game more.

The top team qualify for the finals in Qatar while the second-placed side go into the playoffs.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

first published:November 08, 2021, 19:43 IST