Czech Republic vs Portugal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering two back-to-back defeats at the UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic will aim to get back on the winning track against Portugal. The match between Czech Republic and Portugal will be played on Sunday at the Sinobo stadium.

The two teams have already faced each other in this edition’s UEFA Nations League and Portugal had won the contest by two goals to nil.

Czech Republic will come into the fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Spain. With four points in as many matches, Czech Republic presently find themselves at the third spot in their group.

Portugal, on the other hand, also had to concede 1-0 defeat against Switzerland in their last UEFA Nations League match. Second-placed Portugal have till now managed to win two matches in the UEFA Nations League.

Ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Nations League match between Czech Republic and Portugal; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA Nations League match between Czech Republic and Portugal will be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Czech Republic and Portugal will take place on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League match Czech Republic vs Portugal be played?

The UEFA Nations League match between Czech Republic and Portugal will be played at the Sinobo stadium.

What time will the UEFA Nations League match Czech Republic vs Portugal begin?

The UEFA Nations League match between Czech Republic and Portugal will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Czech Republic vs Portugal match?

Czech Republic vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Czech Republic vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match?

Czech Republic vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.



Czech Republic vs Portugal Possible Starting XI:

Czech Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Tomas Vaclik, David Zima, Jakub Brabec, Vaclav Jemelka, Vladimir Coufal, Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek, Jaroslav Zeleny, Vaclav Cerny, Adam Hlozek, Patrik Schick

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

