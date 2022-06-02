Czech Republic vs Switzerland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 will see two European nations, Czech Republic and Switzerland locking horns in the group stage of the tournament. In the past, the teams have played four times against each other and the Czech team claimed victory on three occasions.

In this edition of the Nations League, the Czech Republic lost to Sweden and drew against Wales. Meanwhile, the Switzerland team lost to England and drew against Kosovo in the last two matches that they played.

Czech Republic will be dependent on their captain Tomas Soucek to run the mid-field and help the team transition between attack and defence. Goalkeeper Vaclik’s form is a good sign for the Czech team as he has held his ground firmly between the sticks in his last few appearances. Switzerland’s captain Granit Xhaka and the most experienced player Xerdan Shaqiri will also play crucial roles in deciding the fate of the match.

Ahead of the Nations League match between Czech Republic and Switzerland, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Czech Republic and Switzerland be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Czech Republic and Switzerland will take place on June 3, Friday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Czech Republic and Switzerland be played?

The match between Czech Republic and Switzerland will be played at Eden Arena, Prague

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Czech Republic and Switzerland begin?

The match between Czech Republic and Switzerland will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Czech Republic and Switzerland match?

Czech Republic vs Switzerland match will be televised on the Sony sports network which includes Sony TV channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Czech Republic and Switzerland match?

Czech Republic vs Switzerland match is available to be streamed live on the Sonyliv app and website.

Czech Republic and Switzerland Possible Staring XI:

Czech Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Vaclík , Zima, Petrasek, Coufal, Lingr, Brabec, Kalvach, Soucek, Jankto, Hlozek, Kuchta

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Omlin, Rodríguez, Frei, Widmer, Akanji, Xhaka, Vargas, Freuler, Steffen, Shaqiri, Embolo

