CZR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Czech Republic and Denmark: Czech Republic will lock horns with Denmark on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the UEFA European Championship 2020 at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan for a spot in the semi-finals. While the Czech Republic progressed to the quarters by upsetting the much-fancied Netherlands in the round of 16, Denmark advanced after hammering Wales 4-0 last weekend.

This is the third encounter between Czech Republic and Denmark in the Euros. The Czechs have won their previous two encounters. While Czech Republic defeated Denmark 2-0 in the EURO 2000 group stages, they hammered the Danish team 3-0 in the 2004 quarter-final.

Ahead of the quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Denmark; here is everything you need to know:

CZR vs DEN Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the CZR vs DEN match in India

CZR vs DEN Live Streaming

The match between CZR vs DEN is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

CZR vs DEN Match Details

The match between CZR vs DEN will be played on Saturday, July 3, at Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. The match between Czech Republic and Denmark will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

CZR vs DEN Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mikkel Damsgaard

Vice-Captain: Patrik Schick

CZR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Tomás Vaclik

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass, Joakim Mæhle, Vladimir Coufal

Midfielders: Lukas Masopust, Mikkel Damsgaard, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Tomas Souček

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Patrik Schick

Czech Republic vs Denmark probable XI:

Czech Republic Probable Starting Line-up: Tomás Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Čelůstka, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kadeřábek; Tomás Holes, Tomas Souček; Lukas Masopust, Antonin Barák, Petr Ševčík; Patrik Schick.

Denmark Probable Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjær, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Mæhle; Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard

