DAE vs SSMG Dream11 Team Prediction Korean K-League 2020, Daegu FC vs Sangju Sangmu Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Daegu FC will face Sangju Sangmu in their upcoming fixture in Korean K-League 2020 on Friday, May 29. The K-League 2020 Daegu FC vs Sangju Sangmu will commence from 4 pm at the DGB Daegu BankPark. If we look at the points table, Daegu FC are at the ninth position with a total of two points while Sangju Sangmu are placed at the fourth spot with six points. In the previous outing, Sangju Sangmu kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win against Gwangju FC. Whereas, Daegu FC lost to Jeonbuk 2-0.

Korean K-League 2020 Daegu FC Probable XI vs Sangju Sangmu: Choi Young-Woon (GK); Hong Jung-Woon, Jeong Tae-Wook, Kim Woo-Seok; Jung Seung-Won, Lee Jin-Hyun, Nishi Tsuabasa, Hwang Soon-Min; Cesinha; Edgar, Kim Dae-Won.

Korean K-League 2020 Sangju Sangmu XI vs Daegu FC: Hwang Byeong-Geun (GK); Bae Jae-Woo, Kim Jin-Hyeok, Kwon Kyung-Won, An Tae-Hyun; Park Young-Woo; Moon Seon-Min, Kim Min-Hyeok, Han Seok-Jong, Kang Sang-Woo; Jin Seong-Wook