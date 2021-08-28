Dangmei Grace Signs for Gokulam Kerala FC Ahead of AFC Women's Club Championship

Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Indian international Dangmei Grace for the upcoming season. The 25-year-old forward from Manipur has been a mainstay of the Indian team for the past five years. She has scored 14 goals in 37 appearances for the country and is one of the finest forwards the country has right now. She can be used as main striker and also as a winger. Other than an eye for goal, Grace is known for her defense-penetrating passes. She is also known for speed, agility, and aggression.

Grace started his football journey at an early age and has been with Manipur club KRYPHSA since her childhood. The player is currently in the Indian team camp in Jharkhand preparing for Asian Women’s Cup 2022.

“Gokulam Kerala FC are making a strong team win the AFC Women’s Club Competition and the IWL this season. I am happy to be with them and represent the country in Jordan. I have already spoken to the management and they have expressed a strong desire to win the first-ever continental club competition. If we win we will bring the first AFC trophy to India and it will be a proud moment," said Dangmei Grace.

“We are happy to sign a star forward like Grace for our club. We are also in the process of recruiting foreigners for the competition. Together with all the players we will be making a champion squad to make the country proud," said VC Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.

