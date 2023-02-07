Dani Alves Owes £4 Million To Former Club Unam Pumas After Sexual Assault Charge, Says Report

It has been a tumultuous last couple of weeks for Brazilian international Dani Alves. The defender was arrested last month after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Barcelona. Alves was a part of the Mexican football club UNAM Pumas at the time of his arrest. It is now being reported that Alves currently owes £4 million to the club for allegedly breaching his contract.

A report published by Brazilian outlet UOL Sport has disclosed an email on this matter. “Due to the player’s very serious breaches, he is obliged to reimburse the club with the payment of the indemnity provided in the amount of $5m (£4.1m),” read an extract from the email.

Another report published by El Confidencial has now claimed that Dani Alves’ flat in Sant Feliu de Llobregat industrial city, around 17 km from Barcelona, has been confiscated due to his debt.

The former Juventus and Barcelona defender was provisionally arrested in January after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub last year. Alves had initially denied all the allegations levelled against him.

However, a report published by The Sun claims that Dani Alves later made a U-turn to change the version of his narration. According to the report, Alves claimed they had consensual sex.

“I will accept whatever comes. I left home when I was barely 15 years old. I have overcome very difficult and complicated situations in my life. This will be one more that will pass. Nothing scares me,” Dani Alves was quoted as saying by Football Espana.

Brazilian right-back Dani Alves, with 43 trophies under his belt, is one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the game. Alves has three Champions League titles, two Copa Americas and an Olympic gold medal to his name.

Alves, at the age of 39, became the oldest footballer ever to take part in the FIFA World Cup. Alves achieved this feat during the Qatar World Cup in December last year.

In club football, Dani Alves enjoyed a sensational association with the Spanish football club Barcelona. He had donned the Barcelona jersey in more than 400 matches. He was part of Pep Guardiola’s legendary side that gave the world “tiki-taka” football.

