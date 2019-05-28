English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dani Alves Replaces Neymar as Brazil Captain for Copa America 2019
Brazil coach Tite was under pressure to strip Neymar of his Brazil captaincy over recent disciplinary issues.
Neymar was banned for three matches by the French football authorities earlier this month. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Neymar has been replaced as captain of the Brazil national team for next month's Copa America by Paris St Germain team mate Dani Alves, the country's football federation (CBF) has said.
The Copa America will be played from June 14 to July 7, with hosts Brazil, who have not won the title since 2007, taking on Bolivia in the opening match in Sao Paulo before facing Venezuela and Peru.
"Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019," the CBF said in a statement.
Right back Alves, who has 138 caps for Brazil, was informed of his new role on Sunday. The 36-year-old has captained his country on four previous occasions, the last of which was a 1-0 friendly victory over Germany in 2018.
Brazil coach Tite had named Neymar permanent captain a few months after Brazil's World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Belgium last year, but has been under pressure to replace the 27-year-old due to his disciplinary issues.
Neymar was banned for three matches by the French football authorities earlier this month for hitting a fan after PSG's French Cup final loss to Stade Rennes, and was also reportedly involved in a dressing fracas with his PSG team mates.
Tite informed him on Saturday that he would not captain Brazil at the Copa America, the CBF said.
The Copa America will be played from June 14 to July 7, with hosts Brazil, who have not won the title since 2007, taking on Bolivia in the opening match in Sao Paulo before facing Venezuela and Peru.
"Daniel Alves will be captain of the Brazilian national team in the friendly matches against Qatar and Honduras and in Copa America Brazil 2019," the CBF said in a statement.
Right back Alves, who has 138 caps for Brazil, was informed of his new role on Sunday. The 36-year-old has captained his country on four previous occasions, the last of which was a 1-0 friendly victory over Germany in 2018.
Brazil coach Tite had named Neymar permanent captain a few months after Brazil's World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Belgium last year, but has been under pressure to replace the 27-year-old due to his disciplinary issues.
Neymar was banned for three matches by the French football authorities earlier this month for hitting a fan after PSG's French Cup final loss to Stade Rennes, and was also reportedly involved in a dressing fracas with his PSG team mates.
Tite informed him on Saturday that he would not captain Brazil at the Copa America, the CBF said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- I’m in a Very Exciting Phase of My Career, Says Tamannaah Bhatia on Two Back-to-Back Releases
- IAF AN-32 Transport Aircraft Certified to Fly on Bio-Jet Fuel
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results