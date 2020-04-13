Daniel Sturridge Reveals How His Signature Goal Celebration Started as a Simple Party Dance

Daniel Sturridge recently came out to reveal the reson behind his 'iconic' goal celebration.

“It's 'The Sturridge dance'. It's not 'The Wave' which FIFA called it, it's not the name. It's 'The Sturridge dance' so let's get that straight and fine and dandy," Sturridge said on his youtube channel.

The celebration was on show quite a lot in his prime at Liverpool during their 2013-14 season, as he scored 21 goals and bagged 7 assists in 29 games, as he forged an incredible partnership with Luis Suarez.

“Hanging out with my cousins and my friends in my apartment. There was some house music playing, filming us, a couple of drinks flowing, you know. I literally just started doing that move. It wasn’t as smooth, it wasn’t as clean but I was a little bit tipsy and just decided to start moving that way.

“We all found it hilarious and then I was just like “You know what, if I score, I’ll do it!” I think the very first time I did the dance, we played Man United in the Carling Cup at Stamford Bridge when I was playing for Chelsea.

“That was the first time I brought the dance out. Mind you, it’s evolved a lot since then. It wasn’t as smooth or as clean as it is now.”

