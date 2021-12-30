David Beckham Finally In Line for Knighthood After Having His Finances Settled

Former England captain David Beckham is understood to have been formally nominated and added to the official list of recommendations for knighthood for next June. After a long-running financial controversy that saw the 46-year-old involved in a tax-avoidance scheme, the Manchester United and Three Lions icon is finally eligible to be a Sir, putting an end to a decade-long wait for the honour.

Beckham was caught up in the Ingenious tax avoidance scheme and blacklisted by the Inland Revenue. Because he was moved to the red category by the Inland Revenue, he was then disqualified from all honours recognition. However, in August, the company won a multi-million pound appeal against HMRC, and Beckham’s representatives met with tax officials to settle his accounts.

According to a source, as reported by The Sun, “In 2013,David was told the only reason he was overlooked for a knighthood was because of the tax fiasco. Now it’s been cleared up, there is absolutely no reason for him not to be honoured.”

David’s contributions to England are well documented. It includes on-field heroics such as a miraculous goal against Greece that qualified them for the 2002 World Cup and his off-field ones such as aiding in the preparations for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The father of four, who has raised over £50 million for charity, is thought to be on the official recommendations list, which means he has been satisfactorily vetted and is eligible for recognition. The Honours Committee, led by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, will now decide whether or not to formally endorse his candidacy for the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June. Victoria Beckham, his wife amd former Spice Girl member,would be dubbed Lady Beckham.

The family of the late national hero Captain Sir Moore hailed the move to shift Beckham to the green category, praising his “kindness" for the war veteran. Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, co-founder of the The Captain Tom Foundation, said, “We’re delighted David is finally in line to receive a knighthood — something he thoroughly deserves."

