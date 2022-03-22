David Beckham Gives Control of His Instagram Account to Ukraine Doctor, Urges 71.5 million Followers to Help

Russia’s war against Ukraine has now been going on for almost a month. Although the two countries have had talks to stop the war, hopes of a ceasefire are dim. The death toll keeps rising everyday and people from around the world are trying to help Ukrainians.

Football legend and former captain of England national team David Beckham also decided to show his support for Ukraine by handing over his social media accounts to a doctor from Kharkiv, Ukraine. The former English player’s Instagram was flooded with video and photographs of Dr. Iryna throughout the day.

The photos and videos featured the resistance scenes in the war-torn nation. Dr Iryna is a child anesthesiologist and head of the regional perinatal centre. She put up footage of newborn babies being treated, and patients being carried into a basement for treatment so that they can escape war and stay safe.

“Today I’m handing over my social channels to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine where she is helping mothers give birth. Head over to my story highlights to learn more about the amazing work Iryna and health workers like her are doing to save lives in Ukraine. Please give what you can to support UNICEF and people like Iryna using the donation link in my bio,” he wrote alongside a video informing about his decision.

David Beckham has more than 71 million followers on Instagram and is working with UNICEF to understand the requirements of Ukrainian kids and do whatever possible to make sure that the children suffering can stay safe from the war. He explained how the donations have helped the medical professionals treat newborns as the new oxygen generators reached Ukraine successfully.

