David Beckham Increases Ownership Stake in Major League Soccer Franchise Inter Miami

David Beckham has increased his ownership stake in his Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Inter Miami and has claimed that now he is “more committed than ever”. The England legend is the co-owner of Inter Miami along with Mas brothers Jorge and Jose. Along with Mas brothers, Beckham took even more control of the team after finalising the buyout of Masayoshi Son and Marcelo Claure.

Inter Miami also announced that Ares Management has joined the club as a preferred equity investor.

Speaking about the club’s future, Beckham said that they are immensely proud of their progress in Major League Soccer in the last one and a half years. He also expressed his gratitude towards Masayoshi Son and Marcelo Claure for being part of their journey.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player told the club’s website that now he is more committed than ever to work with his partners Mas brothers to create a “lasting legacy”. He also revealed that they want to regularly compete in championships and want to develop young footballers from their academy.

Jorge Mas, CEO and managing owner of the DRV PNK Stadium, termed Marcelo and Masayoshi Son’s departure as an important milestone for Inter Miami.

Despite all the bravado and ambition, the Inter Miami team is still struggling to get going in the league. They currently occupy the 8th spot, one place outside the playoffs, in the Eastern Conference table with 32 points.

So far in this season, Miami have played 24 games, winning nine and losing 10 while five matches ended in draws. In their latest game, a 10-men Inter Miami side were hammered by the NY Red Bulls 0-4.

