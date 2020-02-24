David Beckham Might Take Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

Is it possible that the greatest football stars of the current times Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be playing for the same side? According to a recent report, David Beckham might make this happen.

Mirror reported that the Beckham's new Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami might be the perfect spot for the Portuguese and Argentine legends to conclude their careers.

The Inter Miami CF are going to begin playing in the MLS from 2020 and their home ground will be the Inter Miami CF Stadium at the site of the former Lockhart Stadium.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are in their 30s and fans are excited with the new speculation, though it seems a hard task to say the least.

Speaking to Mirror, Minnesota United boss Adrian Heath has revealed that Miami were looking forward to "blockbuster signings at some stage" and the names tossed around the most are that of Ronaldo and Messi.

He believes that with Beckham's close relations with both the players, he just might succeed at it.

Major League Soccer has been an exciting option for European stars before retirement. Beckham, Ibrahimovic, Rooney, Thierry Henry, Kaka and Lampard are among the superstars who have played in MLS.

Ronaldo, 35, has shown that he is open to taking bold steps by moving to Juventus from Real Madrid.

Messi has more time on his hands at 32 years of age. Having been a one-club man, the thought of LM10 playing anywhere other than Barcelona seems unlikely. However, recent fallout with some in the club hierarchy has led to the rumour mill talking about the possibility of the forward retiring from some other club.

