David Beckham Opens up on Rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Joining Inter Miami

Rumours have been doing rounds about David Beckham signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for Inter Miami.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 28, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
David Beckham (Photo Credit: Twitter)

David Beckham's appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon saw him open up about his new life as an MLS owner prior to Inter Miami's debut on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United midfielder also spoke about rumours connecting Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Inter Miami.

"As with any owner, you really want the best players and if we have the opportunity to bring in players like Cristiano (Ronaldo) or Leo (Messi), I have such admiration for them as athletes, if we could bring those players in then great," Ronaldo was quoted as saying.

The speculations that Ronaldo and Messi might play together in a team got football fans excited. Many big stars of Europe such as Beckham, Wayne Ronney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have played in MLS.

Beckham went on to add that at the moment they have a great roster with a mix of young and experienced players. He also revealed that one of the things he learnt from legendary manager Alex Ferguson is that whoever they bring in, it has to be a right fit for the club.

Beckham later went on to post an image with the talk-show host captioning the image, "So great to see you @jimmyfallon Thank you for having me."

