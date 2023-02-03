Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has lavished praise on Argentina star Lionel Messi. While speaking on ESPN’s Sports Center show, Beckham revealed that he was a fan of Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain. “It has to be Messi. I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he’s a great father, I love him because he’s a great personality, a great character, he’s a great person.”

Beckham further said that he particularly loved the Argentine’s style of play, with his heart worn on his sleeve. Beckham added, “I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion, he plays the game just free.”

“I think that in the last World Cup, the way he played for his team and his country, winning the tournament was an incredible moment for him, and I love seeing players like that,” concluded Beckham.

The comments come after several reports have linked the Paris Saint Germain forward to Inter Miami. David Beckham owns MLS club Inter Miami alongside investment management firm Amber Capital. Therefore, Beckham’s latest comments have given credence to these reports.

Although Messi is at the fag end of his career, he retains supreme dribbling skills and is enjoying his role as a playmaker. Messi was in tremendous form at the FIFA World Cup. He was even named player of the tournament as La Albiceleste lifted the World Cup in Qatar for the first time in 36 years. So Messi will be a great addition to Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has just six months remaining on his current contract at Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. For a long time it was widely believed that Lionel Messi would extend his stay at Parc des Princes beyond the summer of 2023. However, the 35-year-old is reportedly not willing to continue at PSG. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Messi has his doubts about renewing his contract with PSG and he is considering his options.

“As of today, Leo Messi’s intention is not to extend his contract with PSG and, therefore, not to renew his deal with the Paris-based side. The victory in the World Cup in Qatar has changed his way of thinking, as he values other things for the immediate future," Romero was quoted as saying on his Twitch channel.

