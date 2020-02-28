Take the pledge to vote

David Beckham Recalls Moment He First Met Wife Victoria, Still Has Ticket She Wrote Her Number on

David Beckham and Victoria will celebrate 21 years of their marriage in July this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 28, 2020, 7:56 AM IST
Some love stories remain special in the way couples keep the chemistry alive. David and Victoria Beckham's relationship perhaps manages to tick all the right boxes when it comes to defining love.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder recalled the time when he first met wife Victoria at one of his football matches in England over 23 years ago.

Beckham on Wednesday appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he revealed that even after two decades he has kept a souvenir from his first meeting with Victoria.

The footballer has retained one of his most expensive assets -- the train ticket stub on which Victoria penned her number for him.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the former Manchester United midfielder gathered the courage to speak to her after the Spice Girl had a few drinks in the players' lounge.

"We knew of (the Spice Girls), obviously, because they were pretty big at the time, and I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team. I didn't get to talk to her that day, but then the week after, she came back up to Manchester to watch another game," Beckham said.

He reminisced that Victoria had a couple of drinks and he thought about trying his luck to get her number.

They spoke for an hour in the players' lounge. "She'd actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have," Beckham added.

Victoria and David Beckham will celebrate 21 years of marriage in July this year.

