FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

David Beckham Thanks 'Brave' Healthcare Workers in Coronavirus Fight

(Photo: David Beckham/ AP)

(Photo: David Beckham/ AP)

English football legend David Beckham lauded the 'brave healthcare workers' who fighting coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Share this:

London: Retired football superstar David Beckham has expressed gratitude towards "brave healthcare workers" who are working tirelessly and treating patients with COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic.

Beckham has posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with his kids.

"Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 #ClapForOurCarers @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," he captioned the video.




The entire world has come to a standstill amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Sports activities have also taken a big hit and almost all the events have been postponed or cancelled, including the Olympics.

Earlier, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also thanked the health workers for their service. In a video posted on Liverpool's official Twitter handle, he said: "Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services, all the health workers out there."

"It's unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf of all of us at LFC, I would like to say thank you - or, how we would say in Germany, Vielen dank," he added.

Over 5,00,000 people across the world have been infected with novel coronavirus and more than 24,000 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube