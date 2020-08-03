David Beckham Wants a Film on His Life, in Talks With Netflix and Amazon

David Beckham is one of the biggest football stars on the planet. Beckham was on top of the game during his playing days and even after his retirement, his popularity has only soared.

Inspired by Netflix's Last Dance, a documentary series on basketball icon Michael Jordan, Beckham wants to have one of his own, according to The Sun.

The Sun has also quoted a source saying Beckham has wanted a film on his life for a while now and he is excited about it.

"The film will feature new content and archive footage. It's going to be about David's life post-football, especially the creation of his new team in Miami, but will have some personal content too.

"Interest in his life and family is huge. Everyone has high hopes for this," the source said.

Beckham is reportedly in talks with both Netflix and Amazon for the film, which he will produce himself through TV firm Studio 99.

Beckham, who currently owns a team in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Inter Miami, was a part of Manchester United's 'Class of 92', a bunch of academy graduates who achieved huge success.

Beckham was part of the treble-winning Manchester Unite team of 1999 and won five more Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford.

He moved to Real Madrid in 2003, which enhanced his global star image, and spent four years at Santiago Bernabeu winning the La Liga once.

He then moved to MLS to play for LA Galaxy, which brought the American soccer league in limelight. He ended his career in France at Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Ligue 1 title once.

For England, Beckham has the third most number of appearances and captained the national team for six years.

Apart from Beckham, another Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is also set to be the subject of a documentary by Lorton Entertainment.