David Beckham's Colour-coordinated Marriage Anniversary Wish for Wife Victoria

David Beckham wished wife Victoria on their anniversary, and have four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz and daughter Harper.

David Beckham took to social media to wish wife Victoria on their marriage anniversary on Sunday.

Uploading pictures of himself with Victoria and their four children, wearing colour coordinated outfits, he captioned the image: “22 years later, still matching outfits Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same."

Victoria met David when she was part of the popular girl band Spice Girls, before she decided to take up fashion designing as a career choice.

Victoria and Beckham together have four children - sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz and daughter Harper.

first published:July 04, 2021, 19:12 IST