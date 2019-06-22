Take the pledge to vote

David Ospina Leaves Colombia Copa America Squad to be With Ailing Father

David Ospina has taken permission from team officials to return to Colombia for his ill father, whose condition has deteriorated according to local media.

IANS

Updated:June 22, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
David Ospina Leaves Colombia Copa America Squad to be With Ailing Father
David Ospina will miss Colombia's final Copa America group game against Paraguay. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Bogota: Goalkeeper David Ospina will miss Colombia's final Copa America group match against Paraguay on Sunday for personal reasons, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said late on Friday.

The 30-year-old was given permission by team officials to return to Colombia to be with his ill father and was expected to arrive in his home city of Medellin on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Colombian Football Federation informs that goalkeeper David Ospina will be temporarily absent from the national team in Brazil for private reasons," FCF said in an official statement.

According to local media, Hernan Ospina has been in hospital for several weeks and his condition has worsened in recent days.

Colombia coach Carlos Queiroz will replace Ospina with either Camilo Vargas or Alvaro Montero for Sunday's match at Arena Fonte Nova in the northeastern Brazilian city of Salvador.

Colombia currently lead Group B with two wins from as many matches and have four points more than second-placed Paraguay.

