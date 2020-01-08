Take the pledge to vote

Dazed Paul Pogba Jokes About Drinking Own Pee in Bizarre Instagram Video After Ankle Surgery

Paul Pogba put a series of hilarious videos on his social media in a groggy state after undergoing a successful ankle surgery.

News18 Sports

January 8, 2020
London: Paul Pogba underwent surgery on his ankle injury on Tuesday, reporting that "everything went well" during the operation in a social media post but before his sober post, Pogba posted a slew of Instagram videos in a groggy state that he has now deleted.

The Manchester United midfielder initially posted a video on Instagram in which he looked groggy and admitted: "I don't even know if I'm OK or if I'm high or if I'm sober, just don't ask me if it went well, I don't know."

"I can't really feel my toes but I'm still alive, that's the good news."

The United midfielder was hilarious as he went about on a rant talking about how he needs a haircut.

Few minutes later, he posted another clip where he admitted he was not sure whether he would remember it all later in the day.

Pogba also put a boomerang video showing two slices of bread on his table. He then said, "There's one thing I don't understand - what do they want me to do with this," and then burst into laughter.

Thereafter he was told that there's some chocolate for him to eat and he seemed pleased about that.

Such was Pogba's state that he got confused with cups of liquids by his bed and joked he nearly drank his own pee thinking it was apple juice.

He later deleted those videos and replaced it with a shorter videos.

"Everything went well," Pogba said. "We have to keep the positive energy. I have to keep it up, you know me. Always have to smile, Juan Mata told me to always smile."

He also said that he saw the stories he put earlier and they were indeed funny.

Pogba, 26, is expected to be out for another four weeks after suffering his second ankle injury of the season.

The France international, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, has made only eight appearances this season in a campaign blighted by injury.

(With AFP inputs)

